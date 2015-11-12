VIDEO: Missy Elliott drops first single in 3 years ft. Pharrell Williams

(WTVM) – Brace yourselves for the weekend, folks – hip-hop queen Missy Elliott just dropped her first single in three years.

Published on the Atlantic Records YouTube page on Thursday, Elliott debuted the new single WTF (Where They From) featuring Pharrell Williams.

GOODMOOORNIN WAKEUP 2day is the day????YALL UP??? I be back at 9am eastern time to pick yall up??take off pic.twitter.com/kIXDPSu60l — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 12, 2015

It has all of the trademarks of a Missy Elliott classic: a sick beat, amazing outfits, a little girl that’s a better dancer than you ever will and the desire to listen to it on repeat at your desk.

It is Elliott’s first single since 2012. It's also available for download and stream on Spotify.

Elliott's latest track also made its radio debut on Thursday, and ushers in the first lady of hip-hop on Instagram.

How I'm gonna be when @MissyElliott's new single drops this week. pic.twitter.com/TmGj59UIvA — Kevin Michael (@TheSkorpion) November 10, 2015

Mobile users: You can watch the video by clicking here.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.