VIDEO: Missy Elliott drops first single in 3 years ft. Pharrell Williams

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
(WTVM) – Brace yourselves for the weekend, folks – hip-hop queen Missy Elliott just dropped her first single in three years.

Published on the Atlantic Records YouTube page on Thursday, Elliott debuted the new single WTF (Where They From) featuring Pharrell Williams.

It has all of the trademarks of a Missy Elliott classic: a sick beat, amazing outfits, a little girl that’s a better dancer than you ever will and the desire to listen to it on repeat at your desk.

It is Elliott’s first single since 2012. It's also available for download and stream on Spotify. 

Elliott's latest track also made its radio debut on Thursday, and ushers in the first lady of hip-hop on Instagram

