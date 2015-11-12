'Nashville' actress cuts hair to demonstrate the #BeautyWithin

'Nashville' actress Clare Bowen told the world why 'it's just hair' after debuting a super cute pixie cut on the show Wednesday night. (Source: Joseph Llanes Photography/Clare Bowen/Facebook/Screenshot)

In a Facebook post written on Wednesday night, Bowen expressed why “it’s just hair.”

“Wanna know why I cut it all off?” Bowen begins her post.

Bowen then begins describing her childhood, when during treatment for the end stage of nephroblastoma, she overheard doctors telling her parents she needed an experimental treatment.

“Life in the White Palace (Granddad’s nickname for hospital) meant I got to grow up surrounded by children just like me. We were mostly bald, all tubed, taped, bandaged up and stitched back together," Bowen said. "We were all missing parts, some obvious like eyes or legs, others more hidden, like lungs and kidneys.”

Her time inside the hospital with other children like her led to not being teased, just a hope of wanting to get better.

“But we were all together, so no one's appearance came into question," Bowen wrote. "No one got laughed at or teased. We were all we knew.”

But what led to the big chop was recently, when another little girl said she “couldn’t be a princess” because of the length of her hair.

“I was really inspired when I heard a story about a little girl who said she couldn't be a princess because she didn't have long hair, and I wanted her, and others like her to know that's not what makes a princess, or a warrior, or a superhero,” Bowen continued. “It's not what makes you beautiful either. It's your insides that count…even if you happen to be missing half of them.”

Bowen’s words struck a chord with several thousand people on social media – her post has been shared more than 81,000 times.

“Every scar tells a story, every baldhead, every dark circle, every prosthetic limb, and every reflection in a mirror that you might not recognize anymore. Look deeper than skin, hair, nails, and lips. You are who you are in your bones. That is where you have the potential to shine the brightest from. It is where your true beautiful self lives,” Bowen said. “Self-esteem takes a lot longer to grow back than hair.”

