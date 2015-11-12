Columbus Regional holds open house for new urgent care facility

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Regional’s My Care Urgent Care and Occupational Medicine Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday.

After two years they have relocated their urgent care facility from Doctor’s Hospital to 13th Street next to Wells Fargo.

This facility will be convenient for people to get their medication and immediate needs.

“We’re able to see them on a same day visit with no appointments necessary and we’re also able to dispense medication; this would almost be like a one stop shop,” says Dr. Ella Amador.

Their hours will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Minor laboratory procedures will also be available on site.

