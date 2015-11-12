Nationally known attorney Ben Crump makes a stop in Columbus

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump visited the Fountain City on Thursday for the Achievement Week Gala.

It was hosted by the Lambda Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and the Omega Foundation.

He addressed several important topics including the current status of high profile cases he is working on, and if race relations in the U.S. are getting better.

He was also the keynote speaker for a gala at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

In a room full of his peers, Crump visited Columbus to deliver a message for change.

"Will you answer the bell for justice, will you answer the bell for truth, will you answer the bell for a better future for our children?" he asked.

Crump is currently the lead attorney on the Corey Jones case.

Jones was a musician in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. He was killed by a police officer in October while waiting for a tow truck along a South Florida highway. The officer was fired Wednesday.

"His family is relieved that the officer that killed their loved one was terminated," said Crump.

Crump says there still are many unanswered questions in the case and new evidence will be forthcoming.

"Obviously he was on the phone with a tow truck operator and they say those calls are recorded and to this day, the sheriff's office still has not denied that what occurred was recorded," said Crump.

The attorney is also a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. While in the Fountain City, he helped to recognize those who have made significant contributions towards improving the quality of life for African Americans.

"Right here in Columbus, GA we have the best that the future has to offer in our young people" said Crump.

He also addressed the Black Lives Matter organization, which some say is a hate group.

"And we're saying that all lives do matter. But what we see in the criminal justice system is black lives are undervalued," said Crump.

During the gala, Crump was presented with a proclamation from Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson, naming November 12 as Benjamin Lloyd Crump Day.

Crump is also known for representing the families of Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri and Kendrick Johnson in Valdosta, GA.

