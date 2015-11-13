Witnesses choked up as they describe early abuse signs

"I thought she was talking to a dog" was how one witness testified a woman allegedly treated her adopted daughter, as a child abuse trial out of Taylor County continued Friday.

The adoptive mother is accused of, among other things, punishing her daughter by locking her in a chicken coop for days, sometimes naked. A lot of tears and choked up testimonies filled the courtroom as witnesses say they knew defendant Diana Franklin and how she was allegedly treating her adopted daughter, but they did not tell authorities.

Lots of tears on the stand today as witnesses regret staying silent. @WTVM — Emilie Arroyo-WTVM (@EmilieArroyo) November 13, 2015

"Not saying something" is a regret that still haunts Steve Montgomery years later.

Montgomery testified about his encounter with defendant Diana Franklin who he says he hired to help clean up a room on his property. He explained in court Friday how he offered Franklin and her daughter treats for their hard work, but Franklin allegedly wouldn't let the victim in this case have any.



"She hollered at - she said - you're a thief, I said what do you mean? She said she done stole some of these honey buns, I said no she hadn't stole them, I told y'all you could have them, that's what I had them for," said Montgomery..

What upset me was she called her a thief and she wasn't- witness testifies he offered child honey buns after she and defendant helped him... — Emilie Arroyo-WTVM (@EmilieArroyo) November 13, 2015





However the behavior Montgomery saw was only the tip of the iceberg of alleged abuse. Franklin is accused of starving her daughter, locking her up in various shelters without food, water, or a proper bathroom for weeks.

"The older she got the thinner she got,"says neighbor who claims she saw child doing extensive manual labor in hot weather @WTVM — Emilie Arroyo-WTVM (@EmilieArroyo) November 13, 2015





Forcing her to stay in a chicken coop naked for days during blazing and frigid temperatures were other gruesome allegations that came up in the trial. Members of the defendant's former Bible study group say they too saw glimpses of harsh discipline but didn't know the extent.

"I rarely saw her smile," says host of Bible study group defendant allegedly attended, when describing defendant's adopted daughter.@WTVM — Emilie Arroyo-WTVM (@EmilieArroyo) November 13, 2015





"I would always try to just encourage her and uplift her, hug her, nothing nice was ever said about her...I felt really bad," said Shirley Hartley to a jury.



The trail is scheduled to continue Tuesday morning. This portion is only for Mrs. Franklin, as Mr. Franklin is scheduled to appear before a jury in December.

Copyright WTVM 2015. All rights reserved.