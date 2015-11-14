'Take the City' helps hundreds of families prepare for Thanksgiving in the Valley

With Thanksgiving Day less than two weeks away, more than a hundred people are helped as a non-profit Christian ministry passed out food Saturday to people across the Valley.

Several of the people were from church groups, organizations or individual volunteers that participated in the Thanksgiving food drive with Take the City in Columbus, delivering food to families.

"Using it as an opportunity from the churches to build relationships with these community members. Not only to give them a thanksgiving but to also find out if they have other needs," said Andrew Chalmers, Director of Take the City.

The Wilson Homes off Veterans Parkway was one of the places in Columbus where teams visited and prayed with residents and played games with kids in the area. Several girls from Teen Challenge came to volunteer their time.

"Showing the love of Christ and what he's done in my life personally. Because he set me free of so many things and I want to share the hope with others," a team member stated.

Residents say the bags of food, enough to feed a family of four goes a long way. Viola Gardner has been living in Wilson Homes for two years with her husband and four kids.

"Because a lot of us don't have a lot. So it helps to add more to the table this year," said Gardner.

And the Wilson homes is just one of the areas Take the City visits during their monthly missions. Residents considered them family members.

"Blessing. I hope that people can come out and support other people like us. It gives us hope," said Gardner.

In all, Take the City went to 10 locations in the Chattahoochee Valley. By the end of next year, they hope to increase the number to 20 different neighborhoods.

Take the city passed out 300 bags of food to the various communities.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.