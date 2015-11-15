Police report: 70-year-old Columbus woman robbed at gunpoint

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Two armed men are wanted for barging into an apartment and robbing a 70-year-old woman, according to a Columbus Police Department incident report.

The victim told police it happened Saturday around 3:30 a.m. at her apartment on Marathon Drive.

Both suspects had on dark clothing and were wearing bandanas. They are described as being between 18-22 years old, stands about 5’ 7” to 5’ 9” tall.

The type of weapons they were carrying is unknown, but both pointed black pistols at the woman and took her cell phone, worth $200.

If you know anything about this crime, call police at (706)-653-3400.

