Groups organize 3-K for Columbus hit-and-run teen released from hospital

The mother of a Columbus State University student left in a wheelchair after a hit and run accident is now home with her daughter, after spending four months in the hospital.

The mother is now an advocate, helping to organize a 3-K walk to bring awareness of brain injuries in honor of Asia Hoskins.

It's been a long four month journey for Valerie Ghant. Her 19-year-old daughter Asia Hoskins, is recovering from traumatic brain injury.

"I'm just happy to be on the journey. That it is a journey because it could have been a different outcome. So we're just thankful," Ghant said.

Hoskins brain injury stems from a July 3 hit-and-run accident. The CSU student was left in critical condition and spent time in hospitals in Columbus and Atlanta.

Officials say William Tarver was speed-racing on Lawyers Lane in Columbus when his car hit the car Hopkins was driving. He was captured by U.S. Marshals in August.

"She's a strong girl, a strong girl. So I'm trusting and believing that we will win this," said Ghant.

Teamasia- Tenacity v/s Traumatic Brain Injury is a 3-K walk and bike ride organized by a Street Legendz Motorcycle Club and Lady Legendz Social Club to help spread the word about the Traumatic brain injuries.

"Tenacity is just the will to overcome to solidify the struggle of it all," said Ghant.

Ghant says tons of support and prayers from the community has helped to make the process easier and she's learning more about brain injuries along the way.

"Before this situation landed in my lap, I've never head of TBI or could even fathom some of the things my daughter has experienced," Ghant said.

There are more than 200,000 cases of TBI in the U.S. every year. The proceeds will go towards medical expenses and recovery efforts for Hoskins.

The 3K is Saturday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. at 11th and Bay in Uptown Columbus. Registration for the walk and rides is $20 and ends Friday. You can sign up at runsignup.com or Wells Fargo Bank on Macon Road in Columbus. Contact (706)-536-7106 or (706)-332-1666 for more information.

