VIDEO: Fort Benning's Silver Wings give amazing display over Georgia Tech game

A bird's eye view/point-of-view shot of the Silver Wings parachutist as he hovered over Bobby Dodd Stadium on Nov. 12. (Source: Georgia Tech Athletics/YouTube)

ATLANTA (WTVM) – It wasn’t a meteorite falling out of the sky in Atlanta on Thursday night, but a highly-trained parachutist from Fort Benning that wowed the crowd.

Prior to the Virginia Tech-Georgia Tech game at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Nov. 12, members of the Silver Wings Parachute Demonstration Team took to the nighttime skies of Atlanta to a roaring crowd.

The video was posted on YouTube by the Georgia Tech Athletic Department, and offers a point-of-view experience from jump to landing.

Formed in 1965 as a part of the Airborne division stationed at Fort Benning, the Silver Wings perform demonstrations across the county, their website says.

Learn more about the history of the Silver Wings by clicking here.

