GA Gov. Deal won't accept Syrian refugees

ATLANTA (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has joined the list of other governors in the U.S. that have publicly stated that they won't allow Syrian refugees into their state.

A press release from the governor's website, published on Monday says:

Gov. Nathan Deal today announced that he will not accept Syrian refugees in Georgia and called upon President Obama to suspend the resettlement program in the United States. Since 2012, Deal has demanded that the federal government limit the number of refugees sent to Georgia.

“In light of the terror attacks in Paris, I’ve issued an executive order directing state agency heads to prevent the resettlement of Syrian refugees in Georgia,” said Deal. "Further, I call upon the Obama administration to work with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency/Homeland Security to confirm the backgrounds of the 59 Syrian refugees recently resettled to ensure they do not pose a security threat to our citizens. Until the federal government and Congress conducts a thorough review of current screening procedures and background checks, we will take every measure available to us at the state level to ensure the safety of Georgians.”

Read the executive order here. Deal’s letter to President Obama is attached.

Gov. Deal joins the governors of Indiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Michigan, Ohio and Texas as other states who won't be allowing refugees coming to the U.S. in their states.

Check back for more updates.

RELATED: Continuing coverage of the terror attacks in Paris

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.