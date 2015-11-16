Happy 40th birthday, 'Good Morning America!'

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Happy birthday, Good Morning America – 40 has never looked so good!

In honor of the show’s 40th birthday, this week, ABC will be airing 40 straight hours of content, beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The “40-for-40” event features celebrity performances, as well as exclusive, memorable content, special guests and will be hosted by current and previous GMA anchors.

Watch the GMA 40th anniversary live stream from Tuesday, Nov. 17, through Thursday, Nov. 19, to celebrate 40 years of GMA.

To watch it, click here!

The #GMA40 website has lots of content of their 40 years, including top guest interviews, musical performances and more.

And join the conversation on social media and share your birthday wishes by using #GMA40!

