VIDEO: Mattel attempts to break gender stereotypes in Barbie ad featuring boy

(WTVM) – The newest Barbie collectible released by Mattel is garnering attention not for its price – but for who’s in the advertisement.

The ad for Moschino Barbie, released on Oct. 30 via YouTube, features three kids enamored with the fashions of the latest doll – one of those children is a boy.

The advertisement is receiving both positive and negative attention; the good being it’s breaking gender stereotypes that boys can enjoy playing with dolls like girls.

The negative comments leave consumers saying that the boy was acting too flamboyantly, asking if Mattel crossed the line.

The boy in the advertisement represented a true portrayal for many. Pandora Boxx, formerly a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race, commented on the video, saying the boy in the advertisement left the reality TV star feeling emotional.

“This almost made me cry! I used to play with my sister's Barbies and felt such shame afterward. I'm so glad we can just let kids be kids,” Pandora Boxx said. “Thank you for this! Boys like dolls too!?”

Mattel, the creator of Barbie, has been reached for comment and has not responded yet.

For those unsure, Moschino is a luxury brand from Italy brand founding in 1983 by Franco Moschino.

The doll, which is a collectible item, can be found on eBay, with the doll and accessories on sale.

Our @Moschino #Barbie dolls are so fabulous, they sold out in less than a day! Did you get yours? #ItsMoschinoBarbie pic.twitter.com/fqYNS8De4M — Barbie (@Barbie) November 10, 2015

Watch the video and take our poll: Do you think a boy should be playing with Barbie dolls?

