AL woman given death sentence following murder-for-hire death of daughter

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Lisa Graham, the Russell County woman convicted in the murder-for-hire death of her daughter in 2007, has been given a death sentence in court on Wednesday.

Her defense team has asked for a new trial.

Graham shakes head "no" when asked of she has anything to say. #grahamsentencing @WTVM — Tesia Reed (@TesiaReedWTVM) November 18, 2015

Lisa Graham was found guilty on March 5 of capital murder in the murder-for-hire plot that killed her daughter, Stephanie Shae Graham, 21, in July 2007.

"The news did this - I hope ya'll got children because karma is going to come back to you and your grandchildren because what comes around goes around," Cherie Chubb said, Lisa Graham's mother, as she was upset over the court's ruling.

The jury in her retrial recommended that Graham be sentenced to the death penalty, with 10 of the 12 jurors voting for death and the remaining jurors voting for life without the possibility of parole.

Graham was accused of hiring Kenny Walton to kill her daughter. Walton is serving a life sentence after he confessed to the murder.

"It's been a long and a torturous process, and I'm glad to see its culmination that we have prevailed in the end," Russell County's District Attorney Ken Davis stated.

Graham's first trial was declared a mistrial when the judge fell ill.

