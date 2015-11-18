'Letters to God' plead for chicken coop child abuse forgiveness

Pleas to God and confessions of abuse came to light in a child abuse trial as one investigator read the jury diary entries of the defendant.

Prosecutors also rested their case at the Taylor County court house about and hour east of Columbus, and the defense began calling witnesses of their own.

GBI investigator reads portions of defendant's diary with Bible verses & reflection on punishing adopted daughter. pic.twitter.com/SjPk8UVW3Q — Emilie Arroyo-WTVM (@EmilieArroyo) November 18, 2015





However, tensions mounted today as this extensive child abuse trial inches closer to an end.



Diana Franklin and her husband Samuel are accused of locking their adopted daughter in a chicken coop, sometimes naked as a form of punishment, along with allegedly beating her, starving her, and humiliating her.

Adopted mother on trial for child abuse allegedly receive more than $15,000 in tax returns for the adoption. @WTVM — Emilie Arroyo-WTVM (@EmilieArroyo) November 18, 2015





The 28 criminal charges Franklin is facing for aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and child cruelty could land her behind bars with a 470 year maximum sentence.



On Wednesday, one investigator read excerpts from the diaries seized in a search warrant, where Franklin allegedly admits to abusing the teenager.

Adopted mother's diary entry says she believes her daughter was receiving "help from a demon"@WTVM — Emilie Arroyo-WTVM (@EmilieArroyo) November 18, 2015





"What we have done was wrong, very wrong, and we see clearly now. If we had heard of someone else doing what we have done to their daughter, I'm sure we would be quick to judge," read an investigator.



The trial is scheduled to continue on Thursday, Nov. 19, and on Wednesday, defendant Diana Franklin said she plans on taking the stand in her own defense.

