Heavy showers causes minimal delays for drivers

For most of the day, News Leader 9's Irisha Jones was outside keeping up on the weather conditions, which made it dangerous for drivers. She was able to see the weather firsthand in one part of the city.

For a few hours Wednesday evening, drivers navigated their way through a heavy downpour with some thunder and lightning in Columbus.

"It was pretty bad, was hitting a lot of flooding and hydroplaning," said Jordan Turner, an independent contractor cab driver with Patriot Cab.

Through the rain, Turner made sure his customers got where they needed to go safely.

"It's a little bit different when you have passengers. When you have passengers, you have to be the strong one and sometimes they don't understand why you go slower, it's for their safety," said Turner.

Turner says he drove through several areas of flooding near Smith Road in Columbus.

"Came up to a stop light I had to brake early because you didn't want to go through the intersection," said Turner.

WTVM Chief Meteorologist Derek Kinkade says flooding in certain parts of our viewing area is not unusual.

"We're going to have trouble spots where we typically see them. Those normal issues with the ponding of the water in the roads and things like that," Derek said.

With the possibility of severe weather, it was mostly rain and gusty winds across the valley area.

"That's exactly how we expected things to go today some heavy rain and we knew it would be an inconvenience for those travelers out there," Derek said.

And with the rain moving out of our area, Derek adds they'll be some brighter and drier days ahead.

As of late Wednesday night, Georgia and Alabama Power said there were no customers in our viewing area with storm-related outages.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.