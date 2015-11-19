PHOTO: Determined GA woman takes psychology exam while in labor

MACON, GA (WTVM) – There is nothing more beautiful than a pregnant woman, but a Georgia woman was photographed showcasing her strength, beauty and priorities while giving birth.

Taken by her sister Shanell Brinkley-Chapman on Nov. 12, 21-year-old Tommistrise Collins was in labor with contractions that were three minutes apart – but was not going to miss a psychology test that was due the same day.

“This is what you call 'strong priorities.' Contractions three minutes apart and still takes her psychology test! You are going to be a great Mom baby sis!” Chapman wrote.

Hours later, Collins gave birth to her daughter, Tyler Elise, after 20 hours of labor.

According to Atlanta TV station WAGA, Collins is a Middle Georgia State University and majoring in criminal justice.

The original Facebook post has been shared 15,000 times.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.