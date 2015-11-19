Mother testifying in child abuse case denies abusing adopted daughter

BUTLER, GA (WTVM) - A lying and rebellious teen was how one local woman described her adopted daughter on Thursday, as a child abuse trial continued about an hour east of Columbus in Butler, GA.

Defendant says her daughter wanted to stay outside, locked herself in outside buildings.@WTVM — Emilie Arroyo-WTVM (@EmilieArroyo) November 19, 2015

A much different story coming from defendant Diana Franklin as she testified at the Taylor County courthouse that she did not abuse her adopted daughter.

Diana Franklin took the stand for more than six hours in her own defense, crying and choked up at times saying she did not lock her adopted daughter in a chicken coop, starve her, or use a shock collar on her.

"We wanted our daughter to feel like a princess" defendant tearing up on the stand as she describes housing adopted daughter lived in.@WTVM — Emilie Arroyo-WTVM (@EmilieArroyo) November 19, 2015





Franklin explained journal entries that an investigator read to the jury on Wednesday, which seemingly admitted fault and abuse.



The defendant said media coverage and community criticism during initial accusations in 2012 made her doubt herself, thus prompting the entry.

Defendant describes home schooling, religious influence in discipline and more.@WTVM pic.twitter.com/6Aujxbicyy — Emilie Arroyo-WTVM (@EmilieArroyo) November 19, 2015



Franklin repeatedly expressed wanting her adopted daughter to be eager to be a part of her family, as well as repeatedly citing alleged behavioral problems with the teen.



The trial is scheduled to continue on Friday with cross examination from prosecutors

