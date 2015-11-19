Mother testifying in child abuse case denies abusing adopted dau - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Mother testifying in child abuse case denies abusing adopted daughter

BUTLER, GA (WTVM) - A lying and rebellious teen was how one local woman described her adopted daughter on Thursday, as a child abuse trial continued about an hour east of Columbus in Butler, GA.

A much different story coming from defendant Diana Franklin as she testified  at the Taylor County courthouse that she did not abuse her adopted daughter.

Diana Franklin took the stand for more than six hours in her own defense, crying and choked up at times saying she did not lock her adopted daughter in a chicken coop, starve her, or use a shock collar on her.



Franklin explained journal entries that an investigator read to the jury on Wednesday, which seemingly admitted fault and abuse.

The defendant said media coverage and community criticism during initial accusations in 2012 made her doubt herself, thus prompting the entry.


Franklin repeatedly expressed wanting her adopted daughter to be eager to be a part of her family, as well as repeatedly citing alleged behavioral problems with the teen.

The trial is scheduled to continue on Friday with cross examination from prosecutors

