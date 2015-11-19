Family, friends mourn CSU student killed in car accident

A vigil is being held at Harris County High School on Wednesday night for 18-year-old Angel Ferguson, who passed away last week.

One week before Thanksgiving, a time of year when families normally come together to celebrate, a Harris County family is mourning the loss of a teenager.

Angel Ferguson, 18, passed away a month after being in a car accident. Her funeral services were held Thursday at Friendship Baptist Church in Hamilton, GA.

“Her smile, her love, her heart," are the things her uncle Dameion Crowell says he will miss most about his niece.

“Angel was loving, beautiful and highly intelligent,” Crowell said, He said she was studying business law at Columbus State University and wanted to become a lawyer.

“Angel was always smiling, Angel was always happy,” said her uncle A.J Ferguson.

A.J says his niece was riding in the car with her cousin and a friend. He thinks either the gas pedal got stuck or the brakes went out, and all of the passengers, including Angel jumped out of the car. She was in a wheelchair after the October accident but was recovering.

He says she was out of the wheelchair a week before her death but was hospitalized and died shortly after.

“She loved everyone. An angel truly,” said Crowell.

The communications specialist at CSU says counseling is available to any students who are struggling personally or academically after losing a classmate.

