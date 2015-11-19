Groups plan peaceful 'watch' demonstration for Zikarious Flint

Community leaders in Columbus are taking a peaceful approach to seek justice after a fatal officer involved shooting on the campus of Columbus State last year.

Several organizations such as National Joshua Generation and the Local Organizing Committee, Women of Vision and the Nation of Islam say they will not be silent but proactive concerning the unsolved case of Zikarious Flint.

They will head to Uptown Columbus for a Peaceful Watch Demonstration concerning the unsolved case of Zikarious Flint.

"A lot of people in the community don't know what happened. We thought this was the most visible location for us to come and express our displeasure with what happened," said Antonio Carter of the National Joshua Generation.

Flint was shot and killed during an officer involved shooting on the main campus of Columbus State in March 2014.

Sgt. Ben Scott was named as the officer involved. Supporters say Saturday's demonstration is their way to make a statement to the officials over the case.

"We're going to mindfully watch how the case is handled. The district attorney is going to take it before the grand jury. And we just want them to know we are watching. We are observing how you handle the case," said Carter.

"To help the mother who is still hurting looking for answers and wondering why she can't get them. So we are here to support that effort," said Stephen Muhammad-Student Minister of Mosque 96.

Organizers were surveying the area around the police department Thursday night for the demonstration between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

"We are not coming to riot, it is a well disciplined and organized demonstration," said Carter.

Columbus State University released a statement late Thursday concerning the planned watch.

Here's a full statement from the university:

"We certainly understand why there are frustrations about the pace and process of the review of the shooting that happened on campus 19 months ago. We also have been eager to have an official resolution of this incident for the sake of everyone involved and in the interest of transparency about what happened, what is allowed by law and what is at stake when a gunman refuses police commands while running through a crowded campus. We cannot be clearer that the safety of CSU students and employees is of the utmost importance. All of Columbus State University's officers are responsible for ensuring that safety, and are trained to respond appropriately when there is a threat on campus. Sgt. Ben Scott's actions have been reviewed internally, and by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and have been found to be appropriate. Therefore, he did indeed return to work last year,"

The official press release for the demonstration is also attached as well as the public demonstration permit.

The organizers say the plan to talk or meet with CSU's police chief before the planned demonstration.

Committees, groups and those who want to attend the watch demonstration will meet at the NOI Mosque #96 at 2324 Frances Street to take a caravan to Broadway.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.