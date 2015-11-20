National Infantry Museum to unveil $1.8M renovated giant screen theater

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The National Infantry Museum’s renovated giant screen theater will be unveiled on Thursday, Dec. 3 as they will feature "The New American Freedom Train."

The show will include award winning Nashville recording artist Tim Maggart, a band of talented musicians, and an inspiring and patriotic multimedia show.

The show is free and it will start at 7 p.m., but reservations must be made in advance.

“It’s the perfect event for introducing the new theater,” said National Infantry Museum Foundation President Ben Williams. “It will take full advantage of the new giant screen, and will show off the new stage we’ve installed. And it will appeal to our audiences, who share Tim Maggart’s appreciation for the military.”

The addition of a stage was part of a just-completed $1.8 million renovation of the theater. This stage will allow more flexible use of the 289-seat auditorium.

Other improvements include the conversion from film projection to a state-of-the-art digital projection system.

The new 6P Christie Laser Projection System is currently installed in only two other American theaters. The giant screen theater at the National Infantry Museum will be the first in the southeast to use laser projection.

The museum will also feature two films as a part of their grand opening including The Polar Express 3D and The Conductor on Saturday, Dec. 5.

For tickets reservations please call (706) 494-3708, and for the full schedule of shows click here.

