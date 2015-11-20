10 more suspects wanted in 4th Quarter Sports Bar murder

The Columbus Police Department has confirmed that a second suspect has been arrested in the shooting at a sports bar that left one man dead.

Columbus police have arrested a third man and charged him with murder in connection with a shooting at a sports bar. Police also say the shooting at the 4th Quarter Sports Bar on October 9 happened as a result of an altercation between two motorcycle gangs the Strikers and the Outcast.

According to the Columbus Police Department, a man has been arrested in the shooting that killed a man outside a Columbus sports bar and grill last weekend.

Three men are already behind bars for the murder of 33-year-old Dominic Mitchell, who was shot at the 4th Quarter Sports bar on Macon Road.

Now police say they are still looking for 10 more suspects who may also be charged with murder.



"As many as 13 different people who rode up together to this location and did what we believe to be an orchestrated event. So we are looking for all thirteen of them to put everyone of them in jail," says Major Gil Slouchiek.



Newly released photos from surveillance footage hold the clues police need to solve the murder.

Mitchell was a husband, a father, a man who police say was an innocent bystander. Maj. Slouchiek says Mitchell was only at the sports bar that night to discuss catering for someone’s tailgate the next day.

Surveillance footage shows a large white truck and newer black car at the crime scene before the shooting. According to police, the owners are now considered suspects and a third vehicle, an older black sedan with a missing hub cap, is believed to be owned by a slim, black female who could be a witness.

“We have no idea who those cars belong to," Maj. Slouchiek said. "We know the individuals who we want in connection to this case did arrive in those vehicles. However we do not know who they belong to.”

Maj. Slouchieck who hopes someone in the community will see the surveillance photos and help identify and locate the owners of the vehicles.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Columbus Police Department’s Robbery/Assault Unit at 706-653-3400.

