Journal entries confess knowing of sexual abuse on child

Starved and locked up for weeks in a hot shed during the summer are just some of the horrors a teen allegedly endured while in the custody of her adopted parents back in 2012.

A Georgia woman in a child abuse trial is being compared to the wicked stepmother from Cinderella as witness testimony continued Tuesday in Taylor County.One neighbor implied on the stand that defendant Diana Franklin not only abused her adopted daughter, but allegedly robbed her of her childhood as well.

Pleas to God and confessions of abuse came to light in a local child abuse trial as one investigator read the jury diary entries of the defendant. Prosecutors also rested their case at the Taylor County court house about and hour east of Columbus, and the defense began calling witnesses of their own.

Things heated up at the Taylor County Courthouse on Friday as attorneys battled over journal entries written by defendant Diana Franklin, indicating that she knew her husband Samuel Franklin was sexually abusing her adopted daughter.

Franklin is accused of locking the teen in a chicken coop, starving her, beating her, and more.

On Friday Franklin's journal entries were read out loud in court, but away from the jury, detailing how she, according to the entry, kept her daughter outside the family's home following sexual abuse from her husband Samuel Franklin, who is set to face a judge in December.

Entries referenced allegations that Samuel Franklin touched the child's behind, private areas, had her touch his genitals, and more.

Franklin has taken the stand in her own defense, beginning Thursday and continuing Friday, all the while maintaining her innocence.

Key points coming from her testimony include the allegations that her daughter was obsessed with food, which prompted her to allegedly restrict and withhold food from the girl.

Prosecutors asked Franklin if she ever used the more than $700 she received each month from the state of Georgia to care for the girl to seek professional help for the alleged behavior problems and food addiction. Franklin answered,"No."

Prosecutors also asked the defendant on Friday how many times she told her daughter she didn't love her and wanted her gone, to which she answered, "Countless."

Over the last few days Franklin has testified that she did not lock her daughter up, and it was the teen's choice to stay in various buildings like a chicken coop/feed house, garage, and outhouse.

Prosecutors pointed to words in Franklin's journal stating that infidelity was hurting her marriage, and that's why she put their daughter in outside shelters.

The defense called multiple family friends, and neighbors who stated they never saw any signs of abuse during their encounters with the defendants, her husband, and their adopted daughter. Those witnesses also stated they saw behavior problems with the teen including not doing her homework, and "rebelling."

One neighbor the defense called to testify Friday stated that the alleged victim was manipulative, and went on to say investigators and prosecutors are liars.

That neighbor whom the defendant allegedly referred to as "mom" also stated seeing the teen after she was removed from the home, and how she did not recognize the girl following significant weight gain.

That witness went on to comment on the child's weight multiple times. When asked by prosecutors why she did so, she stated God was guiding her testimony.

The trial is scheduled to continue Monday morning.

