Man dies following shooting on Wickham Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A man has died following a shooting that happened on Saturday morning at 3:40 a.m. in the 100 block of Wickham Drive.

According to Lt. Consuela Askew, Columbus police received a phone call from 23-year-old Christopher Twitty stating he had been shot.

Twitty was then rushed to the hospital by EMS and was pronounced dead at Midtown Medical Center at 1:07 p.m.

No arrests have been made, but if you have any information on this incident please call (706) 653-3400.

