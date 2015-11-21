3-K event held in honor of CSU student with traumatic brain injury

Several groups and organizations gathered to support a victim of traumatic brain injury at an inaugural event in Uptown Columbus early Saturday morning.

The Tenacity versus Traumatic Brain Injury 3-K Walk and Bike Ride was held at 11th and Bay in honor of CSU student Asia Hoskins. The 19-year-old was severely injured and left with brain injuries during a hit and run accident on Lawyers Lane in Columbus July 3, 2015.

Street Legendz Motorcycle Club and Lady Legendz Social Club organized the event to help raise awareness for TBI, which affects more than 200,000 people in the U.S. every year.

"She's a sweet young lady. Sad situation. Just bringing awareness. We were asked by Lady Legendz to come out and support this event. We like giving back to the community," said Red Widow Divas a social club from Phenix City, Alabama.

Two other victims of traumatic brain injuries shared their stories before the 3-K. Cheerleaders from Columbus State and Carver High School also came out to support Hoskins. Organizers hope to make the the walk and bike ride and annual event.

