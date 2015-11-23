GA man named Miller steals Coors Light truck; runs himself over during escape

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A man has been arrested and taken to the hospital after stealing a beer truck and running himself over trying to elude police.

Around 5:45 a.m. on Monday, Columbus Police responded to the Circle K on the 1400 block Veterans Pkwy. where a man stole a Coors Light beer truck.

The suspect led police on a chase, which ended at the Bojangles restaurant on Victory Dr.

The suspect, 55-year-old Gregory Miller, jumped out of the semi-truck attempting to elude police. He jumped out of the semi-truck, and ran over his own leg. Miller was caught on the scene.

Miller was taken to Midtown Medical Center and is currently in unsatisfactory condition with a severe ankle injury.

Once released CPD Major J.D. Hawk says he will face theft by taking a motor vehicle and eluding police. Police think it was left running during a delivery.



“Officers put out a broadcast on the beer truck at which time it was later discovered operating on Victory Drive," Hawk said.



A brief high speed chase ended with the suspect crashing into a fence behind the restaurant.



“I was in my kitchen drinking coffee and I heard it. So I came to the door to see what it was and all I could see was the back of the truck and there were a whole lot of Police cars,” says Virginia Sanders who lives right across the street from Bojangles.



Sanders says she had no idea she was looking at the aftermath of a high speed chase.



According to police, the suspect did not put the truck in park so when he got out he ended up getting run over by it causing severe injuries to his ankle.

We called the Coors corporate office to ask them about their policy when it comes to leaving a truck running during deliveries, and they have not returned our calls.

Stay with WTVM for updates on this story.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.