Chicken Salad Chick co-founder Kevin Brown passes away

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Kevin Brown, one of the co-founders of the popular Chicken Salad Chick restaurants, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Kevin Brown had battled a stage-IV colon cancer diagnosis for the last two years, and was surrounded by family and friends at his Auburn home at the time of his passing, the restaurant chain posted on their Facebook page on Monday.

“Although cancer reared its ugly head too many times in the past two years, cancer didn't stand a chance against Kevin Brown's determination, will power and fight. Kevin valiantly stared cancer straight in the eye, suited up in full armor and rose up to the challenge that faced him,” the post said.

Kevin and his wife, Stacy, founded the restaurant in Auburn in 2008 after they began selling their popular product from their Lee County home, which caught the eye of the local health department, according to the website Fast Casual. The restaurant was named to the list of 2015 Chain Innovators by FoodService.

The restaurant has flourished from the couple’s humble beginnings, with a number of locations in five different states and the requests for franchises from across the country.

Funeral services for Kevin Brown will be held at the Auburn United Methodist Church on Sunday, Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. CST.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you instead donate to the Chicken Salad Chick Foundation, with proceeds going to the American Cancer Society for their research. The foundation was founded in 2014, following Kevin’s cancer diagnosis.

Brown was a 1995 graduate of the University of Alabama, according to his LinkedIn page.

For more information on how to donate, you can click here.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Stacy, and their four children Carson, Jack, Lydia and Olivia.

