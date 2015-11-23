GA mother found guilty of 28 counts in chicken coop child abuse case

TAYLOR COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - A jury has ruled on a child abuse case for one Georgia woman on Monday.

A jury ruled that Diana Franklin is guilty in 28 counts, including aggravated assault, false imprisonment and cruelty to children. The jury deliberated for less than two hours.

Guilty on all 28 charges @WTVM — Emilie Arroyo-WTVM (@EmilieArroyo) November 23, 2015

Defendant Diana Franklin was escorted out of the Taylor County courthouse in handcuffs, despite pleases from her lawyer to be able to spend Thanksgiving and time at home with her family before sentencing in December.

A jury found the woman guilty of locking her adopted daughter in a chicken coop, naked, starving the child, beating her, threatening her with a gun, and more.

In the state's closing arguments they argued that the woman confined the child in various outside shelters on the family's property following sexual abuse from her husband Samuel Franklin who is set to face a jury soon as well.

"She cant even face the truth that her own husband was messing with this child, and that's who they want you to believe? Give me a break," said prosecutor Wayne Jernigan.

"I've been in law enforcement 25 years, 11 years a GBI agent, I worked several homicide cases and child abuse cases but this is by far the worst one, it's at the top," added Sheriff Jeff Watson of Taylor County.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents say Diana Franklin and her husband Samuel kept a 15-year-old girl locked in a chicken coop, after she refused to do manual labor back in May 2012.

Franklin will be sentenced on Dec. 8 at 11 a.m.

Franklin led out of courtroom in cuffs @WTVM pic.twitter.com/Rx04kyRMSN — Emilie Arroyo-WTVM (@EmilieArroyo) November 23, 2015

