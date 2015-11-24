PHOTO: GA sheriff poses next to 'politically incorrect' welcome sign

HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – A Georgia sheriff has a welcome message to visitors in his county – don’t break the law and don’t bring your politically correct attitude into his jurisdiction.

In the photo, Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley posed proudly next to a sign outside of the sheriff’s office in Hamilton, GA, where it says:

Welcome to Harris County, Georgia! WARNING: Harris County is politically incorrect. We say: Merry Christmas, God Bless America and In God We Trust; we salute our troops and our flag. If this offends you…LEAVE!

Sheriff Jolley says he’s received numerous positive responses on social media for the sign. He first posted the photo to his Instagram on Tuesday.

“I’m humbled by all the attention the sign has received,” Jolley said. “Over the years, I’ve witnessed the silent majority grow and as a true patriot and a Christian, I felt it was time for the silent majority to speak up. I truly believes what’s on the sign.”

Sheriff Jolley said he paid for the sign himself, and says he plans to post more of these signs around the county, as others have offered to pay some more.

He said the sign costs $553.

“I believe the vast majority of the people support the troops and support our flag, and I believe the vast majority of the people would like to say if you don’t like that then leave," Jolley said.

But one group has publicly condemned the sign. The American Humanist Association, a group that "encompasses a variety of nontheistic views (atheism, agnosticism, rationalism, naturalism, secularism, and so forth) while adding the important element of a comprehensive worldview and set of ethical values," released a statement Wednesday morning, saying in part:

"While some residents of your community may support a sign with such a message, there can be no question that it conveys a religiously biased message that is invidious toward those who do not hold theistic, and particularly Christian, views," the letter says. "For a government official to affirmatively order those who do not support 'Merry Christmas' to leave the community, to expressly state that visitors must accept 'God Bless America' and other theistic messaging, is unquestionably an unconstitutional act of hostility."

The letter is addressed to Sheriff Holley, the Harris Co. Board of Commissioners Chairman J. Harry Lange, Harris County Manager Greg Wood and District Attorney Julia Slater.

You can read the rest of the letter by clicking here.

TAKE OUR POLL: Do you agree with this sign? Click here to cast your vote.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.