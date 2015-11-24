Ludy Christmas Spectacular to display lights on Thanksgiving Day

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Christmas is just around the corner and the ‘Ludy Christmas Light Spectacular’ plans to show off over 150,000 lights starting Thanksgiving Day.

The display of lights is located at 5784 Ironstone Dr. and you can visit the house from Monday to Thursday from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturday until 10:30 p.m.

The Christmas lights will also be in sync with music from your car radio, and it will last around 37 minutes.

Last year, the ‘Ludy Christmas Light Spectacular’ competed on ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” for a chance to win $50,000.

