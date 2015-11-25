Appliance safety tips during the holidays - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Appliance safety tips during the holidays

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - While some shoppers scramble for the right ingredients for their Thanksgiving feast, many in the Valley are hustling to whip up something good for other families.   

You're cooking that Thanksgiving dinner and your heating element goes out, or it could be your washer or dryer.

It happens seemingly out of nowhere. appliances breaking down is something that can possibly be avoided, if you take the necessary precautions ahead of time, that's according to Fox Appliance, where they've seen a steady flow of customers this week.

General Manager Liz Curtis explains what you can do to avoid mishaps with your appliances right during the holidays.

"Clean your oven about two months before a holiday and if you break your oven you've got it covered before the holidays happens. Check everything out. Keep everything clean you know just basic maintenance," Curtis said.

Liz Curtis says replacement parts can cost from $30 to $300 dollars depending on the part. The most requests they've seen have been for oven and laundry equipment parts.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:53:35 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly