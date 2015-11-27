VIDEO: Turkey Tom - New England QB pranks kids on Thanksgiving - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
(WTVM) - One of the NFL's top quarterbacks may want to check the Huggies on his kids following this holiday prank. 

In a video posted to his Facebook page on Thursday, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady pulled an adorable prank on his two children, dressed as a 6'4" turkey, while they played in a giant pile of leaves. 

"So thankful for everyone's support this year...Happy Thanksgiving to all! #TurkeyTom," Brady wrote on the post. 

In the meantime, the NFL is probably hoping one of the league's MVP candidates doesn't hurt himself while being an adorable father. 

The video have more than 1.4 million views. 

