Zappos sponsors free pet adoption through Columbus' Animal Ark Rescue

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus’ Animal Ark Rescue center is giving out one of the best Black Friday deals, a free pet adoption, which is sponsored by Zappos.

Zappos is an online shoe and clothing shop based in Las Vegas, NV and they are donating a portion of Black Friday and Cyber Monday profits for the cat or dog of your choice.

Also, for every pet adopted over this four-day period, Zappos.com will donate an additional $150 to help save the life of another pet in the care of Best Friends Animal Society. Best Friends Animal Society is the only national animal welfare organization focused exclusively on ending the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters.

SMILE, Zappos is going to help you find your new best friend and save the life of another! https://t.co/S3N9eZomFH pic.twitter.com/WGh3Odduka — Zappos (@zappos) November 24, 2015

If you are interested in adopting a free pet at Animal Ark Rescue you can visit them at 7133 Sacerdote Lane from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Monday.

