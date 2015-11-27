VIDEO: Iron Bowl alums McCarron, Davis talk AU-Bama rivalry

AJ McCarron (L) and Chris Davis (R) talk Iron Bowl in a college football campaign for Coca-Cola Zero. (Source: WBRC)

(WTVM) – The Iron Bowl is serious business for both fans of the University of Alabama and Auburn University – and two former star players talked about the rivalry in a series of videos posted on YouTube this week.

Former University of Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron and former Auburn cornerback Chris Davis are featured in a series of videos that spotlights the historic in-state rivalry for Coca-Cola Zero.

"Oh, you hear everything from how hard someone is going to tackle you or hit you in that game, to the tattoos I have," McCarron said about the smack talk he heard as the Alabama signal caller. "I love hearing trash talk - it gets me going."

Davis and McCarron relived the trash talk from fans, their first Iron Bowl memories and more.

The videos, a part of the College Football Rivalry Week campaign sponsored by Coca-Cola Zero, brings a series of storied college football rivals including Ohio State/Michigan and South Carolina/Clemson.

Both McCarron and Davis relived glory days, but also reflected on when the fan bases became one unit – the 2011 tornadoes that ripped through Tuscaloosa.

“We really care about one another in real life,” Davis said. “It’s way bigger than football at the end of the day.”

Even McCarron’s wife, Katherine Webb, joined in for one video, talking about which team their future children might root for. Webb, the former Miss Alabama, is a graduate of Auburn University.

"I'd prefer to let our kids choose where they want to go, because he had the choice," Webb said.

McCarron joked and said while they are in the house, though, the kids will be Alabama fans. The 80th edition of the Iron Bowl kicked off at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn at 3:30 p.m. ET.

You can watch all of the videos by clicking here.

