UPDATE: Victim ID'ed in single-car accident on Milgen Rd.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A single-car accident on Milgen Road has left one man dead and caused 1,095 to be without power Friday night.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, 48-year-old Marvin McClariren was killed during the accident that involved his 2001 GMC Yukon XL. The victim’s car hit a power pole, knocking out power in the area.

The accident occurred after 11 p.m. on Friday, and Buddy Bryan says speeding was a factor in this accident. McClariren suffered from blunt force trauma to the head and was pronounced dead at 11:30 p.m.

According to Lt. Hastings in CPD Patrol Unit, McClariren was seen shortly before the crash shooting his pistol from inside his vehicle towards the Crystal Valley Mobile Home Park, located on 6023 Crystal Drive, on Friday. The gun was found in the floor board of McClariren's car.

Hastings read from the report stating the witness wasn't sure if McClariren was shooting at someone or inside a residence.

Hastings said the witness tried to follow McClariren to get a tag number but lost the car in traffic. Hastings says the witness was no where near the scene of the fatal crash.

Georgia Power also says the power outage issue was fixed overnight.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.