Woman faces charges after posting photo of dog with duct-taped mouth

An image posted on her Facebook page shows Katie Brown's dog with its mouth taped shut, which she admitted to doing "for just 60 seconds." (Source: Katie Brown/Facebook screenshot)

(WTVM) – A woman is facing misdemeanor animal cruelty charges in North Carolina after posting a picture of what appears to be her dog with tape around its muzzle.

The woman, identified as Katie Brown, whose real name is Katharine Lemansky, formerly of South Daytona, FL, and now of Avon, CT, posted the picture on her public Facebook page on Friday. Brown claimed that she did it because her pet would not stop barking.

“This is what happens when you don’t shut up!!!” Brown wrote.

You can view the photo here. WARNING: Some of the language in the post may be disturbing to some.

South Daytona police alerted Cary, NC police that she was staying in the area. She was not arrested but was cited.

Cary Police Capt. Randall Rhyne told affiliate WNCN that charging her was "the right thing to do," but emphasized animal control officers who examined the dog found her and a litter mate "to be very well cared for, which is why we did not and could not remove them from the owner."

Rhyne said the dogs have their shots, have been spayed and microchipped and are "clean and well-nourished and appear to be comfortable in their surroundings."

He added there were no signs of injury to the dog's muzzle.

The picture has been shared more than 317,000 times since then, and the response has been negative. When asked by someone on the original post if she did this, Brown responded: “I can’t lie I did it for 60 seconds. It was time out and no more barking.”

"Don't panic everyone it was only for a minute but hasn't barked since...POINT MADE!!!" she wrote in another post.

The Facebook page attributed to Brown has since been removed as of Monday evening.

The City of South Daytona's Facebook page also wrote late Saturday night stating that Brown is no longer a resident of South Daytona, FL, and lives in Avon, CT.

Law enforcement and animal control services in South Daytona, Torrington, CT and Avon, CT have posted on their social media pages that the volume of calls, emails and Facebook messages have overwhelmed their systems since Friday.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, South Daytona Police went to Brown's home and spoke with her son, who said the dogs were being taken care of and in good condition.

