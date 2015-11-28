Customers shop on 'Small Business Saturday' in Columbus

With Thanksgiving and Black Friday shopping out the way, local brick and mortar stores have a day of their own.

We talked with small businesses and vendors in the Fountain City on how they're benefiting from customers shopping local.

The Saturday after Thanksgiving also known as Small Business Saturday encourages people to buy local. There were plenty of people on Broadway in Columbus looking for discounted items.

Dozens of clothing, food, and novelty stores in Uptown Columbus created special deals for customers from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Business is good. We were really busy yesterday. People coming from out of town coming in after they eat and shop," said Stevie Mauro, General Manager of Freeze Frame Yogurt Shop

Freeze Frame celebrated their third anniversary with a sweet offer for their customers.

"For every $20 gift card you buy, you receive $5 gift card for free," said Mauro.

The shopping holiday, Small Business Saturday started in 2010 as a way for people to show support for their favorite local business. 'Market Days' vendors also benefited from Small Business Saturday. Bows and Boho opened at 9 a.m. to take advantage of the early shoppers.

"The early bird gets the worm so we try to get here as early as possible that way if any people walking through exercising want to stop and look at the jewelry. People start coming in and out they definitely know where we are," said Richard Mathena of Bows and Boho.

Just a few blocks down, another vendor Cill's Canning Creations passed out free samples.

"I pickled everything. I tell people if it would hold together, I will pickled it," said Cill Holland of Cill's Canning Creations.

For five years now, Cill Holland sets up every other Saturday to sell her product. She says today was a good day in sales.

"We expected to be a slow day. But one of the reasons I thought it was good because it was small business day. I had customers that knew I wouldn't be coming back this year so I had a lot of return customers to come back and get stocked up," said Holland.

Last year, 88 million people got out to shop local across the country.

According to American Express, who started the day, an estimated 14.3 billion dollars were spent at small independent businesses in 2014.

