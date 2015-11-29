Man shot at Columbus Super 8 Motel, suspects on the run

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for three suspects following a shooting at the Super 8 Motel on Warm Springs Road.

Police were called to St. Francis Hospital around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday by a witness, according to a CPD incident report.

A 35-year-old man was shot in the ankle with an unknown caliber weapon and then proceeded to drive himself to the hospital.

The suspects are described as three black men in their 20s. A motive for the shooting is unclear.

