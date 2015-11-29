VIDEO: Cam Newton to Bama heckler: 'I’ll slap…you' for '180k' comment

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – It’s always a tense scene between Auburn and Alabama fans when the Iron Bowl is happening.

It was no different on Saturday for the 80th edition of one of college football’s greatest rivalries, and current Carolina Panthers and former AU quarterback Cam Newton was in Auburn as the team’s special coach.

But as he made his way through the Tiger Walk, the enemy laid in wait. Amid the “Go Tigers” and “Go Cam” chants, one Alabama fan shouted “180K” – a reference to the allegations that Newton was paid to play at Auburn – to the potential NFL MVP.

Cam Newton a savage. Tells heckler: "I'll slap the sh** out chu" ?? pic.twitter.com/JJmiPbkEjK — Jae Azizi (@JaeAzizi) November 28, 2015

Newton’s response: “Man, I’ll slap the [expletive] outta you.”

The original video, which was on the social media platform Vine, has since been deleted, but lives on thanks to the internet.

Auburn lost the Iron Bowl at home 29-13 on Saturday.

Newton spent just one season at Auburn, where the team won a national championship. His current team, the Panthers, are 11-0.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.