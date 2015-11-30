GivingTuesday presents chance to donate to favorite charities, organizations

(WTVM) – Following Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the social media campaign Giving Tuesday presents a chance to give back to organizations if you haven’t spent all of your money saving on the big shopping deals?

What is #GivingTuesday? In its fourth year, the social media call to action to help “celebrate generosity and to give.”

“We have a day for giving thanks. We have two for getting deals. Now, we have #GivingTuesday, a global day dedicated to giving back. On Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2015, charities, families, businesses, community centers, and students around the world will come together for one common purpose,” the website says. “It’s a simple idea. Just find a way for your family, your community, your company or your organization to come together to give something more.”

Be thankful this #GivingTuesday and help spread the word so that others may be thankful, too. #THXLeads2Giving pic.twitter.com/mM6Mltyye3 — #GivingTuesday (@GivingTues) November 30, 2015

To spread the word, participants are asked to show their support for an organization, then tweet where you gave with #GivingTuesday.

You can find out more on their website, GivingTuesday.org.

