Volunteers send Christmas care packages to soldiers overseas

While most shoppers still have a few weeks left to get Christmas presents, the deadline for those sending goodies internationally to Fort Benning troops or any service members is just around the corner.

If you're on your computer getting in on Cyber Monday deals, you might want to check out some of these websites:

Operationcarepackages.org, Operationgratitude.com, and Anysoldier.com are just some of many that can help you send Christmas goodies to our service members overseas.

If they could sit on Santa's lap, their wish list wouldn't be long.

"We like to make sure they have at least body wash, tooth paste, tooth brush, deodorant," said Debbie Smothers with Operation Care Package.



Volunteers with the national organization are gearing up to send necessities and treats once again to 10,000 soldiers just in time for Christmas.

"Stocking with some little goodies in it, and then we put a wrapped gift," said Smothers.



There are a few organizations you can choose from to either help you send your own care package, or donate goods or money to, and many of the causes send care packages to troops all year long. However, some say the holiday season is when our men and women in uniform need them the most.

"Christmas is obviously a very difficult time for them to be away from their families. We just want them to know that we haven't forgotten them," said Shirley Olivieri-Mathies with Operation Support Our Troops.

After you pick an organization to get involved with, you'll want to act fast. The United States Postal Service recommends sending packages sooner rather than later, with the latest guaranteed arrival before Christmas being shipped out by December 17 via Priority Mail Express Military Service.

If you don't know what a solider wants, organizers have you covered.

"We are always in need of gifts, any type of small gift that can be anywhere from a gift card that they can order something online to hand held games, new DVDs, a new book," said Smothers.

