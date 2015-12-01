VIDEO: Cam Newton rides 'hoverboard' in Auburn street following AU's Iron Bowl loss

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Current Carolina Panthers and former Auburn Tigers quarterback Cam Newton is a fun-loving guy – and quite the character on and off the field.

As captured several times on social media, Newton is no stranger to being himself.

But according to the Auburn Tigers fan website WarBlogle.com, Newton may not have enjoyed the hecklers before the game or the loss the Tigers had to the Alabama Crimson Tide 29-13, but he enjoyed being back in Auburn.

“How did Cam Newton take Auburn’s Iron Bowl loss?” the blog wrote on Twitter. “He rode a hoverboard scooter upstream in traffic. Really.”

How did Cam Newton take Auburn's Iron Bowl loss? He rode a hoverboard scooter upstream in traffic. Really. pic.twitter.com/ct3gZggaK2 — WarBlogle.com (@WarBlogle) December 1, 2015

The tweet, accompanied with video, allegedly shows Newton, along with a friend, riding up the street in aboard the popular hoverboard scooters on Saturday night.

Twitter user Abi Webb was the first to post the video on Nov. 28.

The person appears to be dressed similarly to the way Newton was when he was heckled by an Alabama fan prior to the game.

Newton seems to be enjoying life no matter what – his Carolina Panthers are now the only undefeated team in the NFL with an 11-0 record.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.