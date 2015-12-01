Criminal proceedings discontinued in deadly shooting involving CSU police officer

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus State University's police officer involved in the deadly shooting of 20-year-old Zikarious Flint appeared before a grand jury on Tuesday afternoon.

Katonga Wright, the family's attorney, says the grand jury has decided to discontinue criminal proceedings on the police officer.

To discontinue criminal proceedings means the officer was justified in the force that he used.

Wright says regardless of the decision the family still has the option to file a civil claim of excessive force, but will have to do so within the two year statute of limitation.

