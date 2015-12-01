VIDEO: Blindfolded student at Auburn University asks for hugs fr - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

VIDEO: Blindfolded student at Auburn University asks for hugs from students

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Carter-William Palek/Eagle Eye TV) (Source: Carter-William Palek/Eagle Eye TV)

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – A Muslim Auburn University student is asking for a special request on campus – a hug from his fellow students.

The photo, taken by Eagle Eye TV’s Carter-William Palek, shows the student, Basim Ismail, blindfolded with a sincere message next to him.  

“I am Muslim and I trust you. Do you trust me enough for a hug?” Ismail asks as he stands on Auburn University’s Haley Concourse, directly outside of the Auburn Student Center.

Palek said several folks gave the student hugs and even waited to give him one. 

But Ismail is not the first student or Muslim person across the world to make this gesture. Following the terrorist attacks on Paris in November, other Muslim persons have asked for hugs various social situations.  

The Auburn Muslim Student Association created a time-lapse video of his experience. 

One man did it nearly a week after the Paris attacks near mourners at Paris's Republic Square. 

Alend Barzenji, a Muslim student in Greenville, SC did is as a social experiment on Nov. 21 and clearly stated his purpose on his YouTube page with #NotAllMuslimsAreTerrorists.

“The purpose was to make a statement that it is morally wrong to judge an entirety of religious/ethnic groups based on the actions of those who misrepresent those groups,” Barzenji said. “Thank you all for your love and support.”

