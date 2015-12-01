Bulloch House reopens at new location

Buses of tourists and locals alike lined up Tuesday for the long awaited re-opening of the popular Bulloch House Restaurant that was destroyed in a June fire.

"I ate one each of everything," said Warms Springs resident Billy Rose who couldn't wait to load his plate up with southern specialties.

"I can't pick out anything favorite, everything they've got is good," said Rose.



Crowds from all over the Valley, and visitors from all over the country, had to wait months for owners to rebuild following a summer fire that burnt the original location to the ground.

"We finally made it, you know, seemed like for a while I didn't know if it was going to happen we kept running into so many issues," said Sandy Lampert, who owns the restaurant with her husband.



The historic Bulloch House, built in 1893, was the first home of the restaurant which emerged in the 1990's, but extensive fire damage prompted owners to look for a new location to welcome eager customers in downtown Warms Springs... at least for now, "til we can rebuild, if that's possible, this is going to be our home for a little while," said Lampert.



The new building was once an Opera house, bringing that old-time feel to the dining experience once again, but with the same staff, cooks, and food, ambiance might be the last thing on people's minds.



"The butter beans and the turnips, and the salad, and the chicken, and the turkey, and the dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy which was just extra yummy, and the corn bread and the butter, oh I'm hungry again take me back in there," said Rose.

Nearby business owners also say they're excited for the grand re-opening with the influx of traffic down main street.

The restaurant will be open Sunday through Friday for lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., as well as all Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

