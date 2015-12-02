Whitewater Express to run Christmas-themed zip line through New Year's Day

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Whitewater Express has announced a holiday-themed zip line just in time for the adventure-seeking in your life.

Their “Hap, Hap, Happiest of Zip” will take place every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from until Jan. 1.

“Nighttime zips are fun, but become even better when Christmas lights up the city around it!” says the announcement on their website.

The special zip line will feature themes from the popular ‘80s movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation as guests zoom across the Chattahoochee River from Columbus to Phenix City.

Zip liners are also encouraged to wear their ugliest Christmas sweater and also have a chance to take a photo with Clark Griswold himself with watching the movie from multiple screens as they wait to go across the zip line.

Regular zip line prices apply; free Ranger jumps and aerial course are included in the price of a regular zip trip.

For more information or to book your trip please, book online or call (706)-321-4720.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.