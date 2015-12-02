Former GA State Sen. candidate Brian Roslund found dead Tuesday

HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - According to Harris County Coroner Joe Weldon, former Georgia State Senator candidate Brian Roslund was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday morning.

Roslund was found inside his car in Pine Mountain, Weldon confirmed. He was 31 years old.

Roslund’s death comes nearly a week before his trial on racketeering charges from earlier this year.

Roslund was taken into police custody in January 2015 after being accused of taking more than $11,000 from the Friends of Roosevelt's Little White House over the course of three months.

Roslund was the president of the organization but did not have authorization to remove the funds from their checking account, according to Treasurer Mike Shadix. Roslund could have served 30 years in prison.

His arrest came after a GBI probe that also involved the U.S. Marshal's Office and Meriwether County Sheriff's Department.

Roslund ran unsuccessfully for GA House Seat 29 in November 2014, losing to incumbent Josh McKoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

