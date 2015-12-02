WATCH LIVE: ABC News special coverage of San Bernardino mass shooting; 2 suspects dead

A shooter opened fire in or near a nonprofit center that helps people with disabilities.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA (WTVM) - A mass shooting has occurred in California on Wednesday, and officials have confirmed fatalities, according to the Associated Press.

ABC News says reports indicate that there are up to 14 dead and 14 others are injured as a result of this shooting. The incident occurred around 11 a.m. CST at the Inland Regional Center.

San Bernardino Inland Regional Center Mass Shooting - What We Know https://t.co/oaao5xfHc2 pic.twitter.com/WbK2alAXPG — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) December 2, 2015

The Inland Regional Center provides care for more than 30,200 people and their families in San Bernardino and Riverside counties, according to its Facebook page. San Bernardino is located 60 miles east of Los Angeles, and has an estimated population of 213,708.

President Barack Obama has been briefed on the situation.

Pres. Obama on #SanBernardino: "We have a pattern now of mass shootings in this country that has no parallel." pic.twitter.com/Q7f5mqr5I4 — ABC News (@ABC) December 2, 2015

