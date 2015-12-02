WATCH LIVE: ABC News special coverage of San Bernardino mass shooting; 2 suspects dead

WATCH LIVE: ABC News special coverage of San Bernardino mass sho - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
SAN BERNARDINO, CA (WTVM) - A mass shooting has occurred in California on Wednesday, and officials have confirmed fatalities, according to the Associated Press.

MORE DETAILSAll mass-shooting suspects accounted for after gunfight

ABC News says reports indicate that there are up to 14 dead and 14 others are injured as a result of this shooting. The incident occurred around 11 a.m. CST at the Inland Regional Center. 

The Inland Regional Center provides care for more than 30,200 people and their families in San Bernardino and Riverside counties, according to its Facebook page. San Bernardino is located 60 miles east of Los Angeles, and has an estimated population of 213,708.

President Barack Obama has been briefed on the situation.

