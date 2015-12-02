VIDEO: Mark Richt introduced as Canes head coach Friday

CORAL GABLES, FL (WTVM) - Former Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mark Richt will be announced as the next head coach of the Miami Hurricanes in a press conference on Friday.

“Coach Richt embodies the competitiveness, the integrity, the passion, the abilities, and the experience to lead our young men to ACC and national championships and help them become men of character and success long after,” said University of Miami Director of Athletics Blake James in a statement. “His passion for the game of football and for his student-athletes is evident in everything he does and we could not be more excited to welcome Mark and Katharyn and their family to Coral Gables.”

Richt was fired from his job at UGA after 15 years as the head coach.

Richt, 55, returns to his alma mater, where he was back-up quarterback to NFL Hall of Famer Jim Kelly from 1978 to 1982. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution says Richt interviewed with Miami Hurricanes officials in an Atlanta hotel on Tuesday.

He replaces Al Golden, who was fired mid-season. Richt went 145-51 during his 15 seasons at UGA, including 9 10-win seasons.

During a farewell press conference on Monday, Richt implied that he was not done coaching and would pursue other jobs. He was also implicated for the vacant coaching positions at the University of Virginia and University of Maryland.

ESPN college football reporter Mark Schlabach says the announcement could come by the end of the week.

It is unclear if Richt will coach the Bulldogs in their bowl game.

