Be There: Fort Middle School parents in state video competition - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Be There: Fort Middle School parents in state video competition

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Parents from across Georgia are showing off their creative skills in how they play a role in their child's education through videos.

An aunt and grandmother from Fort Middle School submitted a video displaying their continued support for Ansley, a student with special needs. 

Destiny and Jody are actively involved in Ansley's learning experience at Fort Middle Service Learning Magnet Academy in Columbus. 

"I stay on top of things with her. She is an avid reader we are so excited at the progress she’s making here at Fort and being able to participate in regular school activities, said Jody.

Sixteen entries have been submitted to the Georgia Department of Education's Parent Engagement Competition. 

Kim Jones, Parent Engagement Program Lead, says they are excited about the response they’ve received.

"We want everybody to get ideas from each other about ways parents are being engaged and particularly the one that came from Fort, I'm actually from Muscogee County and the one that came from Fort, I was like, oh my gosh, and this is from Fort Middle School. We were very excited about that one,” explained Jones.

They're being scored in part based on how many views and likes they get, stated Communications Specialist Jason Clay. 

So far, the page views are up to nearly 15,000 and 736 likes since the video were posted to the department’s Facebook page, according to Clay. 

Click here to like your favorite video. The deadline to submit videos was on November 16.  

Ideas from the GDOE on ways to get involved with your child include volunteering at school, showing your child that you care and keeping in touch with the school. 

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:53:35 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly