GA sheriff's famous 'politically incorrect' sign now a T-shirt for sale

HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley’s personally bought sign became a national news story last week – and now, it’s a T-shirt.

Boutique on the Square in Hamilton, GA, has teamed up with Jolley to sell T-shirts by special order. The T-shirts can also be found on the Harris County website.

Sheriff Jolley said that 100 percent of the proceeds for the sale of shirts and replica signs will go to his two favorite charities: the Georgia Sheriff's Youth Homes and the Scott's Ride for Miracles Fund.

The sign, purchased by Jolley for $553 says: “Welcome to Harris County, Georgia! WARNING: Harris County is politically incorrect. We say: Merry Christmas, God Bless America and In God We Trust; we salute our troops and our flag. If this offends you…LEAVE!"

In the photo posted on his Instagram on Nov. 24, Jolley posed proudly next to a sign outside of the sheriff’s office in Hamilton, GA.

“I believe the vast majority of the people support the troops and support our flag, and I believe the vast majority of the people would like to say if you don’t like that then leave," Jolley said.

Jolley, who was on Fox & Friends on Nov. 27, said he would keep the sign up until he was no longer in office. He also says he's here to celebrate the "silent majority" of folks who stand up to political correctness, but doesn't want folks to believe that he would ever actually kick people out of Harris County if their beliefs don't align with his own.

"I spent 20 years in the army to give everyone the right to disagree with me or anyone else," Jolley said on the show. "Hopefully, if they disagree, they can voice that opinion. But if it offends them, truly offends them, maybe they're in the wrong country."

The sign has gained both positive and negative reaction, most notably from the American Humanist Association, who issued a public letter on Nov. 25.

"While some residents of your community may support a sign with such a message, there can be no question that it conveys a religiously biased message that is invidious toward those who do not hold theistic, and particularly Christian, views," the letter says. "For a government official to affirmatively order those who do not support 'Merry Christmas' to leave the community, to expressly state that visitors must accept 'God Bless America' and other theistic messaging, is unquestionably an unconstitutional act of hostility."

